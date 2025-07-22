Glass falls from 29th floor of building in Chicago's Streeterville community

Glass fell from the 29th floor of a building in Chicago's Streeterville community Tuesday afternoon.

The glass fell just before 5 p.m. from the Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, at 160 E. Huron St. at the intersection with St. Clair Street. The hotel is right across from the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus.

The glass almost hit the people on the sidewalk below. Some passersby picked up the shattered glass, grateful no one was seriously hurt.

"Big boom, and then we look up — all the glass is falling, and people were just like, oh, what is that coming from the sky," said witness Charles Blakemore, "and then we noticed it was glass from the top."

One woman with a bloody hand was taken away on a stretcher. Witnesses believe she may have cut her hand punching through the window on the 29th floor of the hotel.