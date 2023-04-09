Watch CBS News
Girl, 15, dies after being shot in head on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head on the city's Far South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. near 106th and Sangamon Street in Washington Heights.

Chicago police say the teen was sitting in the back seat of a gray SUV when she was shot.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she later died.

No arrests were made. 

First published on April 9, 2023 / 6:25 AM

