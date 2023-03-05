Watch CBS News
Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Today, girls from a local troop are lending a hand to some furry friends.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are volunteering at PAWS Chicago this afternoon.

They'll help shelter staff with chores and caring for the animals.

The troop will volunteer at the PAWS Chicago medical center in Little Village from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 8:23 AM

