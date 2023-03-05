Local Girl Scouts volunteering at PAWS Chicago today

Local Girl Scouts to volunteer at PAWS Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Today, girls from a local troop are lending a hand to some furry friends.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are volunteering at PAWS Chicago this afternoon.

They'll help shelter staff with chores and caring for the animals.

The troop will volunteer at the PAWS Chicago medical center in Little Village from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.