Girl, 16, found beaten to death at Chicago West Side park

Chicago police are investigating after a teenage girl was found beaten to death at a park earlier this week on the city's West Side.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive just before 5 p.m. on Monday in the 3000 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 16-year-old Kaylah Aleah Love. The cause of her death was ruled a homicide.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.