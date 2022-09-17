Watch CBS News
Girl, 3, hurt during drive-by shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old girl is hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., the girl was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 4200 block of West Cermak, when a black sedan approached and fired shots.

The back window was shattered and the girl was hit with fragments on the top of her head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:18 AM

