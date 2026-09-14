Girl, 15, due back in court on charges of pushing man from CTA train, killing him

A 15-year-old girl was expected back in court Monday to face murder charges, after authorities said she was one of a few people responsible for pushing a man out of a moving Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train.

The family of the victim demanded that the other attackers, or their parents, come forward.

Chicago police say they arrested the teenage girl just on Friday, four days after they say she pushed that victim off the train. She was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, mob action, murder by other forcible felony, and aggravated battery to a transit employee.

The girl appeared in court on Saturday, and a judge ordered her to stay in custody after finding probable cause on all counts.

CPD says on Monday, Sept. 7, around 2:30 p.m., the 15-year-old was among three people who used force to push Kyle Bickham, 29, from a moving CTA train along the Dan Ryan Expressway, causing his death near 69th Street.

Police as of Monday morning had not made any other arrests despite saying three people were involved in the attack that killed Bickham.

"Y'all took a part of me that I can't get back. Like, just turn y'all selves in," said the victim's brother, Christopher Bickham Jr. "Like, I forgive y'all already."

Bickham's grieving family spoke with reporters on Sunday. They do not understand how he was killed.

Bickham was on his way home from work at the time of the attack, which police said was preceded by some sort of fight.

Police said three people pushed Bickham onto the third rail, and he was hit by another train.

"I wish this pain on no one. No one else. I wish that no one else has to go through this," said the victim's father, Christopher Bickham Sr. "Fix the trains. Whatever's happening with the trains, it shouldn't have been that easy."

Bickham's family is not only calling for accountability from the Chicago Transit Authority, but also wants parents and witnesses to step up and turn in the other suspects.

To them, the girl in custody is only one piece to the awful puzzle.