Family remembers man killed after being pushed from moving CTA Red Line train

The parents of a man who was killed after being pushed out of a moving CTA Red Line train were speaking out on Wednesday about their devastating loss.

Kyle Bickham's parents said us their son was simply on his way home from work when he was attacked. His death has been ruled a homicide.

In a statement, his parents said the 29-year-old was kind, caring, and always able to bring laughter to those around him. They said he'd been working at an Amazon warehouse in Cicero and was on his way back to Lansing when he was killed on Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said Bickham was aboard a moving Red Line train near the 69th Street station around 2:30 p.m. on Monday when he got into an altercation with three other people, who pushed him from the moving train.

Bickham fell onto the electrified third rail and was then struck by another train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the CTA has an extensive surveillance camera network across its system to help them find Bickham's killers.

"The camera system on the CTA is really second to none," Riccio said. "Those cameras have really been invaluable in identifying and ultimately tracking down individuals responsible for crime on the CTA."

Riccio said investigators will now look at who entered the system and potentially track where those suspects went.

"They'll be able to see who was on that train. They can also track who was on the train from points of entry, from Ventra cards, things of that nature. They'll be able to know who was on that train, and they'll track them down and interview them as well," he said.

Bikcham's death comes as the new Northern Illinois Transit Authority takes over control of the CTA, Metra, and Pace from the Regional Transit Authority, with safety a major concern for riders.

NITA Chief Transition Officer Malik Vishnav explained what changes riders can expect.

"On public safety, the law enforcement task force is being led by Cook County Sheriff's Office. There are more health and human services resources on the system from the state and the county and the city," he said.

Bickham's parents said they don't know what could have led to the confrontation. They said, as far as they know, their son had no connection to the people involved.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed what happened aboard that train — or who may have information about the people involved — to come forward.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area 1 detectives were investigating.