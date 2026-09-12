Girl, 15, charged for pushing man from CTA train, killing him

A 15-year-old girl is facing murder charges after police say she pushed a man out of a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train earlier this week.

Chicago police say they arrested the teenage girl just on Friday, four days after they say she pushed that victim off the train. She was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, mob action, murder by other forcible felony, and aggravated battery to a transit employee.

CPD says on Monday around 2:30 p.m., the 15-year-old used force to push a 29-year-old man from a moving CTA train, causing his death near 69th Street.

The family of the victim, identified as Kyle Bickham, 29, said he was on his way back home in Lansing from working at an Amazon warehouse in Cicero when his parents said he was attacked. He died after falling onto the electrified third rail and being hit by another train.

His death was ruled a homicide. CPD says a 15-year-old girl is responsible.

The tragedy comes as the new Northern Illinois Transit Authority takes over the CTA, Metra and Pace lines, with safety as a major concern for riders.

The girl will appear at a West Side juvenile detention court on Saturday morning.