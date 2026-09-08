Man pushed onto Red Line tracks, killed by CTA train on South Side of Chicago

Chicago police have opened a homicide investigation after determining a man was pushed onto the tracks on the CTA Red Line before he was hit by a train on Monday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a man was hit by a Red Line train near the 69th Street station. Police initially said the man had jumped from a moving train onto the tracks and landed on the electrified third rail before he was hit by another train.

On Tuesday morning, police said investigators determined three people pushed the victim from a moving train during an altercation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Area 1 detectives have opened a homicide investigation.