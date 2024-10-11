Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 15, charged with multiple Chicago public transit attacks, robberies

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was charged with attacking and robbing multiple people on public transit, according to police.

The girl was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1200 block of West 109th Street. She was identified as an offender who participated in several robberies and battery-related incidents that occurred on public transit in May.

Incident times and locations:

  • May 5 at 9:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sheffield Avenue - a 19-year-old woman
  • May 6 at 7:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street - a 26-year-old woman
  • May 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road - a 23-year-old woman

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.  

No additional information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.