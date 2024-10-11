Girl, 15, charged with multiple Chicago public transit attacks, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was charged with attacking and robbing multiple people on public transit, according to police.

The girl was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1200 block of West 109th Street. She was identified as an offender who participated in several robberies and battery-related incidents that occurred on public transit in May.

Incident times and locations:

May 5 at 9:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sheffield Avenue - a 19-year-old woman

May 6 at 7:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Clark Street - a 26-year-old woman

May 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road - a 23-year-old woman

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.