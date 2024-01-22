Girl, 13, struck by Chicago Police squad car on city's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was struck by a CPD squad car in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday early in the evening.

At 5:48 p.m., Chicago Police officers were heading east in the 600 block of West 103rd Street in an unmarked squad car, police said. The officers were responding to an emergency, and their lights and sirens were on, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was trying to cross the street from the south side to the north when she was hit by the squad car, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.