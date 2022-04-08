Giolito leaves season opener with abdominal tightness, White Sox fall to Tigers 5-4

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For a team with legitimate World Series aspirations, Opening Day couldn't have gone much worse for the White Sox, after ace Lucas Giolito left the game with abdominal tightness, and closer Liam Hendriks twice blew a lead, allowing the Tigers to rally for a 5-4 rally.

The game certainly started well enough for the White Sox, who built a 3-0 lead in the first two innings.

Giolito started the game strong, striking out six in four innings of one-hit ball in Detroit before leaving after finishing the fourth inning. The team said he suffered abdominal tightness on his left side, and would be evaluated further.

The White Sox held a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning, when newly acquired reliever Kendall Graveman gave up a run-scoring single.

Then, in the bottom of the 8th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases off reliever Aaron Bummer, and manager Tony La Russa brought in Hendriks, who gave up a two-run single to the first batter he faced in Miguel Cabrera.

Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run, but Hendriks faltered again in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After striking out Spencer Torkelson, Hendriks gave up a game-tying home run to Eric Haase. Then, with two out, Austin Meadows hit a triple to deep right field, and shortstop Javy Baez followed up with what first appeared to be a bobbled catch by right fielder AJ Pollock for the final out, but replays showed the ball hit the outfield wall before Pollock could get his glove on it, giving the Tigers the 5-4 win.

Meantime, the White Sox will be hoping Giolito's abdominal injury is minor.

"I'm concerned, because of knowing him; he wouldn't have come out unless you drag him out of there. So I'm concerned because he felt something. And he was smart to not go back out there, because who knows what else is going to happen," La Russa said after the game. "We've got a lot riding on him getting checked, and seeing what it is."

The White Sox are already without starting pitcher Lance Lynn until late May as he recovers from knee surgery, and their bullpen also is stretched thin after losing lefty Garret Crochet for the season to Tommy John surgery, and fellow relievers Ryan Burr and Joe Kelly starting the season on the injured list.

Dylan Cease will take the mound for the White Sox as they seek their first win of 2022 on Saturday against the Tigers and starter Casey Mize.