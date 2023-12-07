Gibsons Italia investigating after people became sick on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular restaurant downtown is investigating after several people became sick after eating there.

Gibsons Italia on North Canal said people started calling them saying they were sick after attending an event there Saturday night.

In a statement, the restaurant said they've "ensured that no food product used that evening remains and have conducted a deep cleaning of the entire restaurant, including sanitizing all surfaces twice and replacing all HVAC filters."

The Chicago Department of Public Health is also investigating.

Full statement from Gibsons Italia sent to CBS 2:

Gibsons Italia hosted two private events on the evening of Saturday, December 2nd. On the following Monday, we received notice from the event hosts that some of their guests reported becoming ill. Our sincerest apologies to our guests for their experience, and we hope and pray that they recover quickly. Upon learning this, we immediately began an internal investigation, notified the City of Chicago Department of Public Health and began reaching out to the guests to try to determine what may have caused this.

There have been no reported incidents of illness from any other patrons in the restaurant or bar from that evening or any other date. We have since ensured that no food product used that evening remains and have conducted a deep cleaning of the entire restaurant, including sanitizing all surfaces twice and replacing all HVAC filters. We continue to cooperate with the Department of Public Health to determine the underlying cause.

Nothing like this has ever happened at Gibsons Italia or any of our other restaurants in our 35 year history.