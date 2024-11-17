Secretary of State Giannoulias joins pastors at suburban Chicago church to encourage organ donation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local faith leaders and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias teamed up Sunday to encourage people to give the gift of life this Thanksgiving.

Giannoulias visited Jordan Temple Baptist Church in west suburban Hillside Sunday morning for National Donor Sabbath. Observed two weeks before Thanksgiving, the day is meant to raise awareness about organ and tissue donations.

"The energy we are feeling today is echoed across the entire nation—across the entire nation—this weekend. This energy transcends denomination, divinity, and faith," Giannoulias told the congregation at Jordan Temple, at 4421 Roosevelt Rd. in Hillside. "We gather here today not just to worship together in community, but also to remark on the miracle that we all share—the ability to truly save lives. Becoming an organ and tissue donor is a selfless act. Each donor can save up to 25 lives."

Perhaps no one knows about that better than Jordan Temple's pastor, the Rev. Stephen Richardson, who is the recipient of two heart transplants.

Richardson credits Illinois' donor programs with saving his life.

At the service Sunday, Giannoulias presented a proclamation honoring Richardson for his accomplishments and legacy of organ donor advocacy.