Sec. of State Giannoulias spotlights National Donate Life Month highlighting organ donation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is National Donate Life Month, and to highlight the importance of organ donation, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging everyone to join the state's organ and tissue registry.

"We need and we must do better," Giannoulias said. "About 300 Illinoisans die each year waiting for a transplant, and approximately 4,000 people remain on the waiting list at any given time."

To become a donor, Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com.

Today is #LivingDonorDay, a celebration during National #DonateLife Month that honors living organ and tissue donors for saving and healing lives! #ChangeSomeonesStory by becoming organ and tissue donors. Learn more by visiting https://t.co/zTCwziuO03. #ILSOS pic.twitter.com/0gXlAEWrmK — Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) April 5, 2023