Sec. of State Giannoulias spotlights National Donate Life Month highlighting organ donation

Sec. of State Giannoulias spotlights National Donate Life Month highlighting organ donation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is National Donate Life Month, and to highlight the importance of organ donation, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging everyone to join the state's organ and tissue registry.

"We need and we must do better," Giannoulias said. "About 300 Illinoisans die each year waiting for a transplant, and approximately 4,000 people remain on the waiting list at any given time."

To become a donor, Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 5:32 PM

