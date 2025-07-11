Watch CBS News
Local News

Geneva Middle School North suffers minor damage after early morning fire, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A middle school in the western suburbs suffered minor damage after a fire early Friday morning.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to Geneva Middle School North, 1357 Viking Drive, around 4:15 a.m., in response to a fire alarm at the two-story school.

Fire crews found several activated smoke detectors and moderate smoke on the first floor. A small fire was then found in the school's northeast section's common/instructional area, Fire Chief Mike Antenore said.

The building's sprinkler system suppressed the flames before firefighters extinguished them. Search, salvage, and overhaul operations were also performed. The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire stemmed from a malfunctioning carpet fan that ignited with flames extending to the janitor's cart, Antenore said. Surrounding areas suffered fire, heat, smoke, and water damage. 

The Geneva Fire Department was assisted by firefighters and paramedics from Elburn, Batavia, St. Charles, and Fermilab. The Geneva Police Department also assisted with the response.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.