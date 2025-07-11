Geneva Middle School North suffers minor damage after early morning fire, officials say

A middle school in the western suburbs suffered minor damage after a fire early Friday morning.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to Geneva Middle School North, 1357 Viking Drive, around 4:15 a.m., in response to a fire alarm at the two-story school.

Fire crews found several activated smoke detectors and moderate smoke on the first floor. A small fire was then found in the school's northeast section's common/instructional area, Fire Chief Mike Antenore said.

The building's sprinkler system suppressed the flames before firefighters extinguished them. Search, salvage, and overhaul operations were also performed. The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire stemmed from a malfunctioning carpet fan that ignited with flames extending to the janitor's cart, Antenore said. Surrounding areas suffered fire, heat, smoke, and water damage.

The Geneva Fire Department was assisted by firefighters and paramedics from Elburn, Batavia, St. Charles, and Fermilab. The Geneva Police Department also assisted with the response.