Boy from Gaza injured in Israeli airstrike receives prosthetic leg in Chicago

Injured Gaza boy brought to Chicago taking his first steps

An 8-year-old boy from Gaza who was seriously injured in an airstrike last year is able to walk again, after receiving a prosthetic leg at a hospital in Chicago.

Baraa was evacuated from Gaza last year, after he lost his right foot and suffered major injuries to his left arm and left leg in an Israeli airstrike. He also lost his father and grandmother when their house was bombed by the Israeli military in Rafah.

The nonprofit Heal Palestine organization brought Baraa, his 3-year-old sister, and his mother to Chicago in July.

Now, thanks to doctors at Shriners Children's Chicago, he's taking his first steps with a prosthetic leg. Heal Palestine shared video on Instagram showing Baraa learning to walk again.

Heal Chicago said he still faces a lengthy recovery from his injuries.