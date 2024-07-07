Watch CBS News
Boy from Gaza injured in bombing arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Gaza was greeted by dozens of people as he landed in Chicago for medical treatment Sunday. 

Baraa lost his right foot and suffered significant injuries to his arm during a bombing in the Israel-Hamas war. 

He is one of 14 children from Gaza set to receive medical care in the United States through the Heal Palestine organization. 

On Sunday, the Palestinian community in Chicago welcomed him, his 3-year-old sister, and his mother with open arms. 

"We want to make them feel welcome coming to a new country. The circumstance that they're in is just very difficult," said Abdul Razick. "We're going to let them know, 'You have the entire community behind you from the border to border, doesn't matter where, Chicago, California, Florida, and New York. We're all here for you." 

Baraa lost his father and grandmother when their house was bombed in Rafah. 

He will be treated at Shriners Children's Chicago. 

