Teen injured in drive-by shooting outside Gately Park in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot outside an indoor track facility near Gately Park in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was in a parking lot in the 10200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:15 p.m. when he was approached by a white vehicle, and someone inside started shooting.

He was struck in the stomach and taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

No one is in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.