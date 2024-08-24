Watch CBS News
Teen injured in drive-by shooting outside Gately Park in Chicago, police say

By Beth Lawrence

15-year-old shot near Gately Park in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot outside an indoor track facility near Gately Park in Chicago. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was in a parking lot in the 10200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:15 p.m. when he was approached by a white vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. 

He was struck in the stomach and taken to Comer Children's Hospital. 

No one is in custody. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

