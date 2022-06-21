'They probably took around 30 gallons': Gas thieves damage delivery truck, frustrating victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2

Brazen thieves caught on camera crawling under a truck and draining fuel from the gas tank. It's just another sign of what people will do when gas prices soar above $5.00 a gallon.

It's a disturbing trend reported in other cities, now seen here. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from Crystal Lake, where it all happened.

The owners at Gulgren Appliance said they were shocked to find one of their delivery trucks on empty, and that they were the victims of a crime that's happening nationwide.

They now want to warn others that it could happen to them.

"Because of the angle, they were able to drill a hole and get out almost all the fuel. We think they probably took around 30 gallons."

Greg Danielson showed us the loading dock where a delivery truck was parked in the early morning hours of June 11th.

"And this is all lit up at night," Danielson said.

But that didn't stop whoever took a drill to the gas tank and take off with almost every drop inside. Mike Gulgren is the co-owner of Gulgren Appliance.

"Every morning, we load up the trucks, get ready to go for the day and my delivery guys came up front and we're like, "the truck is empty, and we just filled it up."

The thieves clearly knew what they were doing, but didn't know cameras were recording them for the half an hour they were there.

"Sure enough, about 3:00 in the morning, a truck pulled up right in front of our store, parked right underneath the light, just as bold as could be, and then they just walked around behind our store," Gulgren said.

Security cameras capture the thieves, with at least one gas-filled bucket in hand, walking back to their truck. It not only delayed deliveries for the business for several days, but cost them a lot of money they weren't anticipating they'd spend.

"It's unfortunate that they had to do it that way, because not only were we out the gas, but we were out the repair and the timeframe to get the truck back," Gulgren said.

Both men are hopeful someone will recognize the large Ford SUV used in the crime, and both are thankful things didn't end up worse.

"I mean, we could have had an explosion and who knows what could have happened."

Police did take a report, and told them that because of the price of gas, it's happening more and more. CBS 2 reach out to the Crystal Lake Police Department to see how many gas thefts they've responded to, but did not hear back.



