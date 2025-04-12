2 men seriously wounded in gas station shooting in East Chicago, Indiana

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting late Friday night at a gas station in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said, around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired at the Speedway gas station at 3956 Guthrie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, bleeding from his head, behind a Chrysler 300. The victim was taken to St. Catherine Hospital.

Officers learned a second victim had walked into the emergency room at St. Catherine with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims – a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Gary, Indiana – later were transferred to a hospital in Chicago, where they were listed in serious condition.

Police were reviewing surveillance video footage of the shooting and questioning several witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Sanchez at jsanchez@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Anonymous tips can be at 219-391-8500.