Ex-Indiana police officer enticed minor to produce child pornography, feds say

A Gary, Indiana, police officer was accused of enticing a minor to produce and record sexually explicit content in a federal indictment on Thursday.

James W. Bond, 52, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

Federal prosecutors alleged that in early July, Bond, while he was a commander with the Gary Police Department earlier this summer, "enticed and coerced" a minor to produce sexually explicit conduct and sent it to him. The minor was employed at the time by the City of Gary as part of its Summer Youth Employment Program and was assigned to the police department.

Bond was arrested Thursday morning and was expected to appear in federal court in Hammond in the afternoon.

A guilty verdict for the sexual exploitation of a minor could result in a prison sentence between 15 and 30 years. Receiving child pornography carries a sentence of between five years and 20 years, and the possession of child pornography count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.