Watch CBS News
Local News

Gary, Indiana, school district starting on 2 hour delay due to road conditions

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Gary Community School Corporation will start on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to road conditions. 

District officials said bus pick-up will run two hours later than normal and the school dismissal time will remain the same. 

Another round of snow moved into the area on Monday afternoon and continued into the overnight hours. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Northwest Indian reported a total of 11.5 inches of snow as of Sunday morning.   

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue