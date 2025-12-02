Gary, Indiana, school district starting on 2 hour delay due to road conditions

The Gary Community School Corporation will start on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to road conditions.

District officials said bus pick-up will run two hours later than normal and the school dismissal time will remain the same.

Another round of snow moved into the area on Monday afternoon and continued into the overnight hours. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Northwest Indian reported a total of 11.5 inches of snow as of Sunday morning.