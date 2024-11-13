Police shoot and kill suspect who attacked undercover officer during sting operation in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, shot and killed a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer during an undercover sting operation on Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said, around 12:20 p.m., officers were conducting an undercover operation in the 3400 block of Maryland, as part of an investigation into a string of robberies stemming from fake social media marketplace sales.

During the operation, the suspect tried to rob an undercover officer, and attacked him with a machete-style weapon. Another officer shot the suspect, a 21-year-old man who was taken into custody, and taken to a hospital.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said that suspect later died.

The undercover officer, a 32-year veteran of the force, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

Gary police said they are investigating whether anyone else might have been involved in the social media marketplace robberies.

"This is now time for the holiday season, and during the holiday season, unfortunately, we have incidents that occur similar to this. We want to make sure that the public is aware that we are diligent and vigilant in reference to investigating these crimes and making sure that we hold people accountable to these types of crimes," Cannon said.

Gary police spokeswoman Erika Blackwell said anyone buying something through a social media marketplace should arrange for a meeting in a well-lit public place, and should not go alone.

"You should bring a friend; a trusted friend or family member with you. Let somebody else know where you're going, so that if something happens, you have somebody who's looking out for you," she said.

Blackwell also recommended anyone buying something through social media to check the seller's profile for negative reviews, and to use secure payment methods such as mobile payment apps instead of cash.