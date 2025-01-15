Police shoot and kill man in Gary, Indiana, while responding to domestic dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gary police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend while responding to a domestic dispute, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Gary police responded to a call of a domestic dispute in the 2300 block of Waverly Drive.

When officers arrived, the woman who had called police told them her son had guns inside the home, police said. When officers went inside, they saw the man holding a handgun in each hand.

Officers tried to convince the man to put down the guns, but the man made threatening statements toward his mother and the officers, and an officer shot him in response to the threat, police said.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Devin Shields, was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m., according to police and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

"My condolences go out to the family and loved ones grieving the loss of this young man's life," said Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon. "Any loss of life in our community is a profound tragedy. Currently, as the Lake County Sheriff is conducting an independent investigation, we are limited in our ability to disclose information regarding this case. I ask that the public be mindful and patient until all the facts are known."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was investigating the shooting. Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.