Garry McCarthy sworn in as interim police chief of Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- A familiar face took the reins of the Willow Springs Police Department Thursday, as Garry McCarthy was sworn in as interim chief.

He took over for Willow Springs Police Chief Jim Ritz, who recently resigned.

McCarthy was the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department from 2011 until 2015, when Rahm Emanuel was mayor.

McCarthy ran for mayor of Chicago in 2019, but got less than 3 percent of the vote.