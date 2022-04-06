Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy to be appointed interim police chief in Willow Springs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy will be appointed as the new interim police chief in southwest suburban Willow Springs.

Willow Springs Mayor Melissa Neddermeyer plans to announce McCarthy's appointment at a press conference on Thursday.

"The residents of Willow Springs support our Police Department and we value living in a safe community. We welcome Garry McCarthy as the Chief of Police for Willow Springs. We are confident in his leadership to oversee our police operations because he is an experienced and well-trained professional," Neddermeyer said in a statement.

McCarthy ran for mayor of Chicago in 2019, but got less than 3% of the vote.

He will take over for former Willow Springs Police Chief Jim Ritz, who recently resigned.

McCarthy will be sworn in at a Village Board meeting later this month.