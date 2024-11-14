Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer, Beth Godvik

/ CBS Chicago

Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt in Gage Park
Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt in Gage Park 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for four people who pistol-whipped a man while trying to rob him Thursday morning in Gage Park.

Around 5:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 5800 block of South Artesian Avenue, when four males pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle.

One of them opened the driver's door, pulled out a gun, and demanded the victim's vehicle and belongings. When the victim refused, the robber pistol-whipped him, hitting him in the head.

The victim then drove off, and the would-be robbers got back in their car and fled the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

The victim's daughter said other incidents in the neighborhood have her concerned for her safety.

"It's just really scary to think about that it could happen to not just them, not just us, but anyone around this neighborhood, in this area," she said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.