Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for four people who pistol-whipped a man while trying to rob him Thursday morning in Gage Park.

Around 5:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the 5800 block of South Artesian Avenue, when four males pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle.

One of them opened the driver's door, pulled out a gun, and demanded the victim's vehicle and belongings. When the victim refused, the robber pistol-whipped him, hitting him in the head.

The victim then drove off, and the would-be robbers got back in their car and fled the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

The victim's daughter said other incidents in the neighborhood have her concerned for her safety.

"It's just really scary to think about that it could happen to not just them, not just us, but anyone around this neighborhood, in this area," she said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.