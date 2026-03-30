Chicago police warn of string of armed robberies involving online sales of anime trading cards

Chicago police are warning people about using online marketplaces after a string of armed robberies in Gage Park involving anime trading cards.

At least three times this month, someone has placed an ad on a social media marketplace offering to sell anime trading cards, and when they agreed to meet the buyer, the buyer lured them into a building lobby, pulled out a handgun, and stole the cards.

The first robbery happened on March 17 near 52nd and Kedzie. The second happened on March 28, also near 52nd and Kedzie. The third happened on March 29, near 53rd and Kedzie.

The robber was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, with a beard, black-frame glasses, and dark clothing.

Police said anyone selling or buying items from a social media marketplace can always complete the transaction at a police station.

Anyone with information can contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-034A.