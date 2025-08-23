$10,000 reward offered for information in shooting death of Gabriela Ochoa in Bridgeport

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 31-year-old Gabriela Ochoa, who was killed during a robbery attempt earlier this month in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said Ochoa was near Palmisano Park in the 800 block of West 27th Street around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 16, when someone in a man driving by in a dark-colored sedan shot her. The gunman was riding with a group of people who were trying to rob Ochoa.

She was shot in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"She was with, I believe, family member, but I think that there were also passersby that came to her aid very quickly," said Ald. Nicole Lee (11th). "So I really want to commend those neighbors that were driving and didn't just drive past this situation. They stopped."

On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers announced they were offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in Ochoa's death.

"Gabriela Ochoa's family, and our entire community, deserve justice," said Paul Rutherford, Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "If you know anything that can help identify those responsible, please come forward. Your tip can be submitted anonymously, and it could help take violent offenders off our streets."

How to Submit an Anonymous Tip

Community members can remain anonymous and receive a code number to claim a reward if their information leads to an arrest. The reward offer (up to $10,000) is valid for 60 days from this announcement. Submit tips through any of the following:

Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 1-800-535-STOP (7867)

1-800-535-STOP (7867) Chicago Police Tip Line: 833-408-0069

833-408-0069 Online: CPDTIP.com

CPDTIP.com Email: TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org

Please reference RD# JJ377727 when submitting information.

