Rush medical students learn their place of residency during Match Day

Rush medical students find out their residency during "Match Day"

CHICAGO (CBS) – COVID helped highlight a doctor shortage in the U.S. one that could become critical in the next decade or more.

Across the country at 11 P.M. central time, thousands of future physicians took part in a stressful ritual known as "Match Day."

Where would they spend the next years for their residency? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas takes us to this nail-biter of a tradition.

"So here we are, it's match day."

This is a room filled with two things.

"Join me everybody in toasting the class of 2022."

Anticipation…

"There's a lotta cameras. This is really like the NFL draft."

And Rush medical students about to learn where and what they'll practice for the next few years.

They've powered through med school during a pandemic, and now they've ranked their top programs across the country for residency.

But they can only match at one if any.

"Some of you are gonna take an unexpected path."

"We put our list in a couple weeks ago, and I've been sitting here just waiting and waiting, for two weeks straight, not being able to sleep."

Niyi Soetan's top choice? Cook County's Stroger Hospital emergency medicine. Like many of his classmates, he says his passion was only bolstered by the pandemic.

"Especially in emergency medicine," Soetan said. "When I saw how much help was needed, I wanted to be part of what would help bridge that gap."

"They've lived thru unprecedented times, and they've just shown up, shown up strong for Rush, shown up strong for the City of Chicago," said Cynthia Brincat, Rush University Medical Center

One minute from the big moment surrounded by loved ones, Soetan scrambles to make sure he gets the envelope containing his fate -- he finally did get a hold of it, just in time.

And what a time it was. Matches in Chicago, Indiana, Hawaii -- and as for Soetan?

Tim: "We're gonna get to keep you here in Chicago."

Niyi: "Get to keep me here in Chicago."

He landed his first choice.

"People just immediately hugged me, people were crying, laughing. I haven't felt this much energy in a long time."

Soetan says he can't wait to start his residency at Stroger this summer. In other words, that anticipation is already building back up again.