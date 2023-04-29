Funeral services Saturday for Reginald Clay Jr, shot and killed by Chicago police

Funeral services scheduled for man shot, killed by CPD officer in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are expected today for a man shot and killed by Chicago police.

Police shot 24-year-old Reginald Clay Jr. last Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

They say he ran from the scene and turned toward the officer with a firearm.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability - made no mention of Clay turning toward the officer but said Clay did have a gun.

Clay Jr's funeral will happen this afternoon near Fillmore and 5th Street in Maywood.