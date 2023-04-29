Funeral services Saturday for Reginald Clay Jr, shot and killed by Chicago police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral services are expected today for a man shot and killed by Chicago police.
Police shot 24-year-old Reginald Clay Jr. last Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.
They say he ran from the scene and turned toward the officer with a firearm.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability - made no mention of Clay turning toward the officer but said Clay did have a gun.
Clay Jr's funeral will happen this afternoon near Fillmore and 5th Street in Maywood.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.