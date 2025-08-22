Watch live: Funeral services held for Ryne Sandberg, Hall of Fame Cubs slugger

A funeral will be held on Friday for Hall of Fame Chicago Cubs slugger and second baseman Ryne Sandberg.

Sandberg, 65, died on July 28, following a battle with prostate cancer.

The Cubs will honor Sandberg with a public tribute at Wrigley Field. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and fans will be able to watch a private funeral service for him on the Gallagher Way video board.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. You can watch on the CBS News Chicago live stream.

How to watch Ryne Sandberg's funeral service

What: Funeral services for Ryne Sandberg

Date: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. CST

Location: Wrigley Field

Online stream: Live on CBS News Chicago in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device.

A 10-time All-Star, Sandberg was also the National League MVP in 1984 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Sandberg played in parts of 16 big-league seasons, almost entirely with the Cubs.

Sandberg was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Spokane, Washington. He was the youngest of four children of Derwent "Sandy" Sandberg, a mortician, and Elizabeth "Libby" Sandberg, a nurse, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.