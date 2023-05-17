Hundreds line street for yet another funeral for a Chicago first responder

Hundreds line street for yet another Chicago first responder funeral procession

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of people stood outside of their homes, businesses, and schools to honor the fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston on Wednesday.

Some of them talked to CBS 2's Sara Machi about why it was important and why this tragedy is feeling too familiar.

A brand new flag hangs on a well-worn blue ribbon, marking a procession route for fallen first responders.

"We have been out here way too many times on 103rd watching these processions," said Donna Lunz, a resident. "I think in the last couple of years we have been out here four times and once is too many."

Neighbors lined the street that divides the Evergreen Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods. Some brought the thin blue line flag along with them.

Some of the spectators were too young to understand what was about to pass them by.

"I was at the wake last night and to see the looks on their faces, and the faces of the officers coming through," said Lee Bielecki, a retired police officer. "It's really heartbreaking. It's why I do what I do as a volunteer."

Bielecki still supports the CPD as a peer support counselor and brought portraits of Preston to the kids outside of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School waiting for the procession to pass.

"I think it's saying, it's like very supportive of the loss of life," said Nevaeh White, an eighth grader.

One student said he came with an extra level of respect after researching Preston's case.

"It made me feel sad, knowing that she was so young at this young age, knowing she was a cop and she did a lot for this country," said Jahmel McGee, a seventh grader.

Neighbors told CBS 2 these processions have become all too routine. Students said they lined up just two months ago in March for the procession of another fallen Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.

But when the procession pulled into view, the show of support is impressive, even for those who have seen it before.

Car after car of first responders, friends, and family, passed one community with hope that this message of support and sacrifice resonates throughout the city.

"Watching her people cry like that, nobody should ever have to experience that pain," said one supporter.