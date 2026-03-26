Funeral for James "Jimmy" Gracey, who died in Barcelona, to be held in Elmhurst, Illinois next week

The family of University of Alabama student James "Jimmy" Gracey, who died in Barcelona, released visitation and funeral plans in Elmhurst next week.

Gracey was visiting friends who were studying abroad in Spain when he went missing overnight after visiting a nightclub. His body was found in the water in front of that nightclub two days later.

The 20-year-old was born and raised in Elmhurst and graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep on Chicago's Near West Side. He is survived by his parents and four younger siblings. His former school held a memorial for him earlier this week.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30 at Visitation Catholic Church at 779 South York Road in Elmhurst.

Gracey's funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, also at Visitation Catholic Church.

A private interment will be held after the funeral. The vigil service and mass will also be streamed online.

Police in Spain believe Gracey's death was accidental.