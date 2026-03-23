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Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep holds memorial for Jimmy Gracey, who died in Spain last week

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A memorial mass was held Monday morning for the Elmhurst, Illinois native who died in Spain last week.

Sait Ignatius College Prep on Chicago's Near West Side honored James "Jimmy" Gracey, 20, whose body was found in the sea near Barcelona.

Doors to Holy Family Church, at 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd. next to Saint Ignatius, opened around 8 a.m., with purple and black bunting draped across the building. Dozens of students, faculty members, and residents attended the memorial service for Gracy.

Gracey grew up in Elmhurst and graduated from Saint Ignatius. He was studying at the University of Alabama.

Gracey had been visiting friends studying abroad in Spain during his spring break. His family said he disappeared early last Tuesday morning after visiting Shoko Barcelona, a club in the Villa Olimpica area on the Barceloneta Beach. 

He never returned to the room he was renting with friends, his family said.

Police in Spain believe Gracey's death was accidental.

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