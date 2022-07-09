Watch CBS News
Funeral held for Eduardo Uvaldo, one of seven people killed in Highland Park parade massacre

/ CBS Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Mourners filed into a private service in Waukegan Saturday morning for Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven victims of the Highland Park parade massacre.

Family going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo, a 69-year-old grandfather and great-grandfather, a. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts.

eduardo-uvaldo-1.jpg
One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Provided to CBS

"It was his favorite holiday," Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family. "It was something that, as long as the grandkids were happy, he was there."

Uvaldo died after he was shot in the head and arm at the parade. His wife Maria was hit by bullet fragments. Their 13-year-old grandson was shot in the arm. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

The retired warehouse maintenance worker left behind his wife, four daughters, 13 grandchildren and six grandchildren. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday.

