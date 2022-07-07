For Highland Park massacre victim Eduardo Uvaldo, family was everything

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was the seventh person identified among those shot and killed at the July 4th parade.

"He was sweet, loving. He cared about his family a lot," said Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family.

Tapia said going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts.

"It was his favorite holiday," Tapia said. "It was something that, as long as the grandkids were happy, he was there."

Uvaldo died after he was shot in the head and arm at the parade. His wife Maria was hit by bullet fragments. Their 13-year-old grandson was shot in the arm. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Tapia said Uvaldo's family was his number one priority.

"He was a strong person, responsible, loving, caring and he wanted his family to always be united," she said.

She added Uvaldo's family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of support through a GoFundMe account set up by one of his granddaughters. The goal was to raise $70,000.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the fund raised over $85,000.

"We are very grateful and thankful for everything that everybody has done, with the GoFundMe page," Tapia said. "This is a hard time, difficult time for them, as they are trying to get everything ready for the funeral."

Uvaldo's funeral is tentatively scheduled for Saturday. The money raised on the GoFundMe page will help pay for the funeral expenses and care for his wife Maria and his 13-year-old grandson as they recover.

The retired warehouse maintenance worker left behind his wife, four daughters, 13 grandchildren and six grandchildren.

"Talking to the daughters, they're just like, 'This is amazing that people are so wiling to help,'" Tapia said.

"My message to everybody is thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We appreciate everything everybody has done."

Uvaldo would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday.