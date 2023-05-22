Funeral arrangements set for Buffalo Grove High School students killed in Wheeling crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Funeral arrangements are now set for three of the four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a crash in Wheeling.

A funeral mass for 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Our Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

A service for Richard De-Ita, 18, is planned for Monday at 4 p.m. in Riverwoods Funeral Chapels.

Seventeen-year-old Kevin Teran will be remembered at a funeral mass Tuesday morning at St. Joseph the Worker in Wheeling.

The four teens were in a sport-utility vehicle that crashed into two other cars and a light pole – briefly knocking out electricity in the area near Dundee and Schoenbeck roads where the crash happened.

Firefighters had to extricate four victims and a total of seven victims were taken to area hospitals. According to the Village of Buffalo Grove, the four teens were students at Buffalo Grove High School, where they played soccer together.