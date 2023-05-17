4 teens dead after crash involving 3 vehicles in Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four teens are dead after a major crash in northwest suburban Wheeling Tuesday night.

The crash, involving at least three cars, took place at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads around 10 p.m.

Wheeling police confirmed four teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, died due to the impact of the crash. Three other people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Police said the teens were in the primary car involved in the crash.

"Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time," police said in a written release.

The cars were severely damaged, with the front ends of at least three cars destroyed. A bus stop shelter shattered due to flying debris.

CBS2’s Nonstop News Crew is on the scene in Wheeling, where a major crash occurred at Dundee & Schoenbeck Road late last night. Dundee is closed between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road TFN. Use Hintz Road to bypass the scene. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/VHTeL1AfDF — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 17, 2023

One car hit a light pole, knocking out power to the area. Wheeling police said ComEd is on the scene working to restore power.

"It's pretty horrible, I was down the street, pretty close to here. The bang was loud and it hit the light pole and the power went out on this whole block," A neighbor told CBS 2.

This is a developing story.