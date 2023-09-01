Friday Morning Swim Club canceled until next season, organizers say

Friday Morning Swim Club canceled until next season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the final weekend for swimming at Chicago Park District beaches.

They'll close Monday night until next summer.

One thing not happening for the final time this summer - the popular Friday Morning Swim Club that usually brings thousands to the beach.

This comes after it was canceled last Friday due to high waves and dangerous conditions along the lakefront.

Organizers say they will be back next season.