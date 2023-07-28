Another day of dangerous heat and humidity; Friday may be hottest of 2023 so far

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Chicago, with a heat index that could climb as high as 110°.

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity has a heat advisory in place from noon through 9 p.m.

The high is expected to reach 93°, the hottest it has been so far this year in Chicago. When factoring in the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110°.

With such dangerously hot and humid conditions, you should avoid going outside this afternoon. If you do need to head out, doctors say you need to have a plan when spending extended time outside. Drink water, find shade, and try to stay cool.

"A lot of people think, 'It's not going to happen to me. I'll catch up with my fluids or hydration as I need to,' but really, when it gets this warm, into these mid-90s, you really have to be safe. You've got to plan for what you're doing during the day," said Dr. Trevor Lewis, an emergency medicine specialist at Cook County Health.

The city has cooling centers at six community service centers that are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except the Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours a day. The locations for those community service centers are below:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila Center

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

You can also visit any Chicago Public Library or Chicago Park District fieldhouse during normal business hours to access air conditioning and water fountains. Many Park District locations also have splash pads to help keep cool.

Meantime, hundreds of volunteers will go around the city on Friday, measuring the hottest places using heat sensors on their cars. It's part of "Heat Watch 2023, a campaign by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The goal is to help cities across the U.S. identify specific neighborhoods heat-mitigating interventions could save lives.

