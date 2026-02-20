Freight train derailment reported in Harvey, Illinois

Crews are working to clear a CSX freight train derailment in Harvey, Illinois, early Friday morning.

A CSX spokesperson said around 4:215 a.m., 17 train cars derailed near 140th and Spaulding Avenue. The train cars are blocking crossings at Robey Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and there are no hazmat leaks or spills, officials confirmed.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.