Freight train derailment reported in Harvey, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Crews are working to clear a CSX freight train derailment in Harvey, Illinois, early Friday morning. 

A CSX spokesperson said around 4:215 a.m., 17 train cars derailed near 140th and Spaulding Avenue. The train cars are blocking crossings at Robey Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and there are no hazmat leaks or spills, officials confirmed. 

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

