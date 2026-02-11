Metra Southwest Service line shut down after freight rain derails in Chicago Ridge

No trains are running on the Metra Southwest Service line after a freight train derailed early Wednesday morning.

It could take a couple days to clean up the mess in Chicago Ridge. According to police, the train derailed near Ridgeland Avenue and Central Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Heavy equipment has been working at the scene for hours as of Wednesday afternoon; they've even had to clear away some trees to get to the derailed cars.

Two train crossings are closed as of Wednesday evening, and officials expect it's more likely that the crossing at Ridgeland Avenue and 102nd Place will be the first to reopen.

"107th and Central Ave., which is located in Oak Lawn will be down for a couple of days. There's some road damage there as the train did come off the tracks there and start pulling roadway up there," said Oak Lawn Fire Chief David Wheeler.

People who live nearby said they heard the derailment this morning.

"I didn't know what it was. I thought it was an accident. I looked outside and I didn't see anything, so I just assumed it might be a derailment," said neighbor Bruce Greinke.

About a dozen cars went off the track.

CBS Chicago traffic reporter Kris Habermehl recommends commuters use the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor as alternate Metra routes.

Ridgeland Avenue remains closed between Southwest Highway and Washington Street. Central Avenue is closed at the railroad tracks between 107th Street and Pleasant.

Chicago Ridge Mayor John "Jack" Lind said he was contacted immediately by local officials after the derailment.

"Since our town is basically landlocked by train tracks, they have been more than helpful, and they are doing their best to clear the tracks.

Lind said the tracks will be closed for an "indeterminate amount of time."

It was not immediately clear when Metra service to and from Chicago Ridge would resume. Commuters should plan alternate routes and check Metra.com for updates.