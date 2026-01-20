Health expert says extreme cold could impact people's bodies more than they think

It's all about the cold, with frigid temperatures in Chicago being tracked on the same day the city marks 41 years since the coldest day ever recorded in the city. More extreme bitter cold is expected by the end of the week.

One team is not only tracking the temperatures, but also how those extreme lows impact people's health.

It only takes a step outside to feel the cold air. While Chicagoans are used to the cold, those frigid temperatures might be impacting their bodies more than we know.

Forty-one years ago, the city had its coldest day recorded in the city's history — on Jan. 20, 1985, it was only -27 degrees.

But as we look back, we also look forward to Friday. Meteorologist Kylee Miller said the cold in the city will be brutal, with a wind chill reading of -57 degrees.

"I think that cold is often a bit overlooked, in my opinion," said Kristen Malecki.

Malecki leads the Center for Extreme Conditions and Health Excellence at UIC, where they're researching the impact of extreme cold on our health, both physical and mental.

"As we start to see extreme weather fluctuations happening more often, we really have to be prepared for this type of extreme cold weather," she said.

Malecki said the cold we feel when we step outside is doing more to our bodies than we may realize, with concerns to be aware of beyond hypothermia.

"Our blood thickens, and our thyroid hormones change our metabolism so that we maintain heat. So we are probably a little bit hungrier. We are trying to stay warmer on the inside in our core," she said.

Malecki said we also can feel a little more sluggish and a little more tired in the extreme cold because we are working so hard to keep our bodies warm.

And with a changing climate, meaning more extreme weather.

"Climate change can intensify our cold weather snaps we get here. Not only in the Midwest but across the country," Miller said.

It's solutions-focused research that is said that can help people during hot summers and frigid winters.

"How do we build cities and communities and environments that really can protect from the things that are contributing to the extreme weather, but also help people respond to it and stay safe and healthy," Malecki said.

As Chicago braces for a brutally cold Friday ahead, Chicagoans are encouraged to take advantage of warming centers available throughout the city. For those who have to be outside, be aware of the signs of frostbite.