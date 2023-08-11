Last day to apply for free Ventra card for CPS Students
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the final day for families with students in Chicago Public Schools to apply for a free Ventra card.
The district is providing them for kids who don't currently qualify for school bus service because of the driver shortage.
The monthly passes valued at $35 allows will allow students to take the 'L' or CTA buses.
The first day of school for CPS students is Aug. 21.
