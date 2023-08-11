Watch CBS News
Local News

Last day to apply for free Ventra card for CPS Students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Last day to apply for free Ventra cards for CPS students
Last day to apply for free Ventra cards for CPS students 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the final day for families with students in Chicago Public Schools to apply for a free Ventra card.

The district is providing them for kids who don't currently qualify for school bus service because of the driver shortage.

The monthly passes valued at $35 allows will allow students to take the 'L' or CTA buses.

The first day of school for CPS students is Aug. 21.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.