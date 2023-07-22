Free teen driver clinics at Guaranteed Rate Field happening Saturday and Sunday

Ford's 'Driving Skills For Life' program happening at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is the deadliest time for teens on the road.

This weekend, teen driver clinics hope to improve the skills of young drivers.

The free Ford Driving Skills for Life program is stopping at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday and Sunday.

It focuses on improving hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed, and space management - all of which are factors that lead to crashes.

Teens who have a valid learner's permit or driver's license can participate.

There are still spots available for the morning and afternoon sessions on both days starting at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

You can sign up at drivingskillsforlife.com.