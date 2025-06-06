Watch CBS News
Free admission to 5 Chicago-area museums for Bank of America cardholders this weekend

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Bank of America cardholders will be able to enjoy free admission to five Chicago-area museums this weekend.

The program provides free general admission to Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and U.S. Trust credit and debit cardholders.

Participating museums this year include:

  • Art Institute of Chicago
  • Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center in Skokie
  • Museum of Contemporary Art
  • Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago - Sundays only
  • The Morton Arboretum in Lisle

Cardholders will also need to present a photo ID to gain free general admission to the participating institutions.

The program runs this Saturday, Sunday, and the first weekend of every month.

