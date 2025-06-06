Free admission to 5 Chicago-area museums for Bank of America cardholders this weekend
Bank of America cardholders will be able to enjoy free admission to five Chicago-area museums this weekend.
The program provides free general admission to Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and U.S. Trust credit and debit cardholders.
Participating museums this year include:
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center in Skokie
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago - Sundays only
- The Morton Arboretum in Lisle
Cardholders will also need to present a photo ID to gain free general admission to the participating institutions.
The program runs this Saturday, Sunday, and the first weekend of every month.