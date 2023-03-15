Community Commission holding conference on search for new CPD superintendent

Community Commission to discuss nationwide search for new CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is Chicago Police Supt. David Brown's last day on the job.

Ahead of his resignation, we'll learn about the community's involvement in trying to find his replacement.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will hold a news conference to talk about the nationwide search.

They'll speak about the commission's powers, along with the search process and timeline.

It will mark the first time the new police oversight agency will do the search for a superintendent instead of the Chicago Police Board.