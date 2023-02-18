Watch CBS News
Franciscan Health hosting free car seat safety clinic in Valparaiso Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Free car seat clinic in Valparaiso happening today 00:26

VALPARAISO, IND. (CBS) -- Franciscan health, wants to make sure you and your children hit the road safely.

They're partnering with Geminus Regional Health Systems to host a free car seat safety clinic.

Your children must be with you, so they can be properly fitted. Some Indiana families may also get a free car seat.

The clinic runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station 2 near Cumberland and Vale Park Road. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 8:44 AM

